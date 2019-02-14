14 Feb 2019

Ukraine: Checkpoints - Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 14 February 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.85 MB)

The month of January generally saw a lower-than-usual movement across all five operational Entry-Exit Checkpoints (EECPs), with almost 1 million civilian crossings recorded. While this was 18 per cent lower than the 2018 average of 1.1 million crossings, a similar crossing dynamic was also observed during the same period last year. Amidst below negative 15 degrees Celsius, conditions at the checkpoints remained challenging, particularly for the elderly who constituted more than half of those crossings every month to maintain family ties, access basic services and collect pensions in Government-controlled area (GCA). People had to queue for several hours to cross the ‘contact line’ in harsh and insecure environment. At least eight deaths were recorded among civilians, all being elderly, due to serious health complications, while crossing through the EECPs. This is the highest number of civilian deaths at the checkpoints in a single month since January 2018*. On a positive note, the NGO International Medical Care (InterMediCare) recently opened a medical resuscitation centre at the EECP ‘Stanytsia Luhanska’ equipped with emergency equipment, including a defibrillator, which could provide timely life-saving services. Meanwhile, the reconstruction works in GCA aimed at improving the crossing conditions of the EECPs ‘Maiorske’, ‘Hnutove’ and ‘Novotroitske’ (Donetska oblast) are in progress, while the similar efforts have been completed at the two other EECPs. In 2018, the Government of Ukraine allocated UAH 150 million (equivalent to US$5.5 million) to ensure adequate and dignified crossing conditions for civilians at the checkpoints on the GCA side.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.