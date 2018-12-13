Ukraine: Checkpoints - Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 13 December 2018) [EN/RU/UK]

The number of individual crossings at the five operational Entry/Exit Checkpoints (EECPs) reached over 1.1 million in November. Meanwhile, insecurity, bad weather conditions and long waiting lines (mostly at the NGCA) remained the most critical concerns for individuals regularly crossing the ‘contact line’. On 1 November, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command adopted a new regulation (number P-3634) that limits the movement of some goods and merchandise items across the ‘contact line’- in terms of volume and value – and restricts the number of crossings of the person carrying them to once a day. Although the new regulation does reportedly not apply to people carrying personal items, a few individuals with personal items have reportedly been refused to cross the ‘contact line’ with reference to the new regulation. On 28 November, the Government of Ukraine introduced the martial law in 10 oblasts, including Donetska and Luhanska regions, which neighbor the Russian Federation. Due to this development, the movement from GCA to NGCA has been limited for foreign citizens and stateless persons as of 1 December. However, this does not affect the representatives of humanitarian and international missions, whose passage through the EECPs continue to be facilitated through a well-established Civil-Military Coordination Mechanism and its notification procedures. While the reconstruction aimed at improving the crossing conditions of the EECPs ‘Stanytsia Luhanska’, ‘Maiorske’, ‘Novotroitske’ and ‘Hnutove’ is in progress, the operating hours of the EECPs have switched to winter schedule as of 1 December. The EECPs now operate from 08:00 am to 17:00 pm daily, which is 2.5 hours reduction compared to summer time operating modality. During the reporting period, humanitarian agencies observed several cases, when working hours on the GCA side of the EECPs ‘Maiorske’ and ‘Marinka’ had to be extended in order to allow additional inflow of civilians and vehicle crossings from the NGCA. Following her recent mission in eastern Ukraine, the Humanitarian Coordinator issued a statement, highlighting the situation at the EECP ‘Stanytsia Luhanska’.