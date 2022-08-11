Ukraine Cash Working Group Task Team 3: Deduplication and Registration Potential Solutions for Deduplication April 2022

This document provides an overview of the potential solutions for deduplication in the delivery of Multi-Purpose Cash (MPC) in Ukraine. Each of the solutions featured below has been presented for consideration to the Ukraine Cash Working Group Task Team 3 on Deduplication and Registration. Recordings from the meetings where the different solutions were presented are included at the end of this document. The solutions are presented in alphabetical order.
