Ukraine
Ukraine: Cash Working Group, Quarterly Report (1 February 2022 - 11 May 2022)
Attachments
From 1 February 2022 to 11 May 2022, the Ukraine Cash Working Group platform has recorded 15,000 unique page views with an average session duration of 04 minutes 13 seconds, making it to the top three most viewed spaces in the Ukraine humanitarian response and the first one among clusters/sectors.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.