Ukraine Cash Working Group - Multipurpose Cash Guidance on Transfer Value, Regular and Rapid Response - February 2022

Background

Since the onset of the response in 2015, the use of cash programming has been an integral part of humanitarian operations in Ukraine. This is particularly true in communities in Government-Controlled Areas (GCA) where markets remain open and have established supply chains, and where financial service providers, including postal and bank services, are accessible and offer a delivery mechanism that is safe, efficient, and suitable for beneficiaries targeted through this response. The proportion of projects with a cash or voucher component in the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Ukraine has shown a steady upward trend over the years – from less than 40% in the 2017 HRP to 50% in the 2021 HRP1.

Since the very beginning of humanitarian response in Ukraine, multipurpose cash (MPC) transfers have been one of the most appropriate and timely modalities to addressing the immediate multiple needs of the affected population. Cash-based interventions in general and MPC programmes specifically are fitfor-purpose in the emergency context: they assist people in meeting their multiple basic needs while also contributing to local economic recovery or even growth through an injection of cash into markets that have functioning supply chains and absorption capacity, and that offer goods produced locally.

In order to determine an appropriate benchmark amount of humanitarian assistance that should be distributed as MPC, the Cash Working Group (CWG) has been facilitating analysis of the income gap between the actual subsistence level and the average income of populations in conflict-affected areas.

Tracking this income gap has informed the periodic review of the MPC transfer value since 2015.

The previous MPC guidance document, which this comes to replace, was approved by CWG members in May 2020 and under which the MPC transfer value recommendation of 1150 UAH/person/month was endorsed. The revisit was initiated by CWG members who raised concerns regarding the potential negative economic impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable populations and the simultaneous gradual increase observed for the actual subsistence line. By the time of its endorsement in May 2020, the MPC transfer value of UAH 1150 was 30% of the national actual subsistence level and 64% of the income gap for vulnerable conflict-affected populations. Since then, the continued relevance of this amount has been discussed regularly at the CWG meetings.

In May 2021, CWG members agreed that the income gap analysis for vulnerable populations should be undertaken in August-September 2021 to determine whether the recommended MPC transfer amount should be amended to reflect changes in the actual subsistence line and, accordingly, in the income gap.

Most of the CWG members agreed to share de-personalized information on beneficiaries’ incomes to inform the revision of the MPC transfer value.