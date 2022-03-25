Ukraine Cash Working Group Factsheet (as of 25 March 2022)

OVERVIEW

The Ukraine Cash Working Group (CWG) was introduced in 2014 and fully established in 2016. It is a technical working group co-chaired by ACTED and OCHA within the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG), under the overall strategic and programmatic direction of the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT).

The CWG focuses on the operational coordination of Multi-Purpose Cash (MPC) programming and the support to the coherence of the use of cash as a modality in the wider humanitarian response.

ROLLING OUT OF MPC IN UKRAINE

The CWG is supporting the emergency roll out MPC in the country. The CWG has defined the MEB, transfer value, and set up thematic tasks teams in order to establish cash feasibility and to implement MPC as soon as possible to affected populations.

MINIMUM EXPENDITURE BASKET

The CWG has a Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) which determines a household’s requirement to meet its basic needs and average cost. Since 2017, the MEB has been fully aligned with that of the Government of Ukraine using the Ministry of Social Policy’s data on minimum expenditure which is regularly updated to reflect the market dynamic as a benchmark for calculation.