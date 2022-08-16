Ukraine Cash Working Group Factsheet (as of 15 August 2022)

MINIMUM EXPENDITURE BASKET(MEB)

The CWG has a Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) which determines a household’s requirement to meet its basic needs and average cost. Since 2017, the MEB has been fully aligned with that of the Government of Ukraine using the Ministry of Social Policy’s data on minimum expenditure which is regularly updated to reflect the market dynamic as a benchmark for calculation.

Prior tos the escalation of the crisis in February 2022, the CWG under the overall guidance of the ICCG /HCT decided to revise the MPC transfer value and expanded from 70 to 100 per cent of the estimated income gap, which amounts to UAH2,220 per person per month. 6.3 million people are targeted with MPC assistance from March and December 2022. Sectoral cash can top up the MPC value to cover specific needs that are not accounted for in the MEB, e.g. cash for rent or cash for protection.

TOOLBOX

In supporting the emergency MPC rollout, the CWG set up four initial thematic Task Teams focused on targeting (TT1, facilitated by IOM), transfer mechanisms (TT2, facilitated by NRC), registration and deduplication (TT3, facilitated by UNHCR and WFP), and monitoring (TT4, facilitated by ACTED and REACH). As a result, the CWG created a toolbox to harmonize and operationalize common approaches. The toolbox is a one-stop shop with a suite of tools ready to be used by any humanitarian partner rolling out MPC in Ukraine. In addition, following humanitarian partners’ growing interest in CASH for Work activities, a dedicated Task Team (TT9, facilitated by ACTED and CCD) was created in July to develop common approaches, tools and guidance on that matter.

QUALITY CASH PROGRAMMING

The rapid scale-up of the MPC response across Ukraine highlighted the need for additional task-teams in order to maximize the impact, relevant and quality of CASH programming. Four additional task-teams were created since April to ensure that humanitarian MPC complements, links and aligns with existing government-led Social Protection systems (TT5); to create a space for CWG members to discuss CASH-related opportunities and challenges, learn from each other and inform coordination efforts (TT6); to strengthen our collective Accountability to Affected Population (TT7); and to reinforce GBV mainstreaming within MPC programming (TT8).

MODALITY RATIONALE

In February, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) agreed to use Multipurpose CASH as the default modality to scale up the response, wherever operationally feasible. From March to June, the provision of MPC assistance has expanded significantly in scale and scope to reach 2.62 million people across the country, with $593 million provided to the people in need.

In June, the HCT reiterated the importance of Multipurpose CASH in Phase II (operations at scale to reach all affected areas) and III (sustained response and early recovery) of the humanitarian response.

In July, the HCT agreed to reconfirm MPC as preferred modality of the humanitarian community for the period of the third flash appeal.

The importance given to the MPC response reflects the humanitarian community commitment to listen to the affected communities and provide an assistance adapted to their will, needs and capacities. The latest assessment findings confirmed that both displaced and non-displaced population consider financial assistance as their most pressing need, in all regions of the country.

As of July, MPC remains one of the most efficient and timely assistance to address the diverse needs of the population in a dignified manner, while contributing to local economic recovery by injecting cash into local market.

LINK TO SOCIAL PROTECTION

The CWG is dedicated to ensuring a meaningful collaboration between Humanitarian MPC and National Social Protection systems in line with actor’s respective mandates, added values and principles. Through its Task Team 5, the CWG supports linking to and coordinating with government-led social protection systems (vertical and horizontal).

Task Team 5 Terms of Reference and Workplan define four main objectives for this collaboration: (1) review and map existing national government-led social protection programmes, (2) identify ways to operationally link and align humanitarian cash transfers with those, while (3) technically assessing the adequacy and adaptability of current systems to respond to covariate shocks and (4) seeking opportunities to strengthen shock responsive elements of current systems to cope with current and future crises where needed.

Since the end of May, Ministry of Social Policy (MoSP) referral of beneficiaries for humanitarian organizations to assist specific groups of concern following the signature of an MoUs has increasingly become the predominant registration operating model, with MoUs secured by all the largest cash agencies in Ukraine. This model sets the base for vertical complementarity between humanitarian MPC and Social Protection Programs where the humanitarian actors provides a top-up for highly vulnerable population groups who are already receiving social benefits (the poorest pensioners or IDPs, people living with disabilities etc.)