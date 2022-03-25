Ukraine Cash Working Group Emergency Response Joint Market Monitoring – Guidance Note (March 2022)

Background

To support and facilitate the emergency MPC rollout, the Ukraine CWG set up thematic task teams (TT) focused on targeting (TT1), transfer mechanisms (TT2), de-duplication and registration (TT3) and market monitoring (TT4), during the Cash Working Group (CWG) meeting on March 3, 2022. 16 partners (ACTED, PIN, REACH, NRC, Save the Children, UNICEF, UNHCR, WVI, Mercy Corps, ACF, URSC, WFP, ICRC, FAO, Estonian Refugee Council, Caritas Ukraine) expressed their interest in supporting the development of market monitoring mechanism and joined the TT4. ACTED was proposed to be a TT4 facilitator as this partner has been leading the Joint Market Monitoring study in eastern Ukraine since 2017. The task team work was supported and guided by the active and experienced partners including those with experience in market monitoring in Ukraine and those with valuable global experience. TT4 members agreed REACH would act as a main research partner and lead the study, capitalizing on its significant global experience with leading the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI), and the TT4 members would provide regular technical support.