Ukraine: Capacity & Vulnerability Assessment - Volnovakha Raion, Government Controlled Area, (November - December 2018)

Introduction

Fighting between the Government of Ukraine’s (GoU) forces and armed opposition groups in the territory of Donbas is entering its sixth year. The conflict is concentrated around the contact line, which separates the government controlled area (GCA) from the non-government controlled area (NGCA) of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The contact line has isolated much of the population in GCA areas from important urban centres located in NGCA (and vice versa), reducing the ability to access basic services. The ongoing fighting has disrupted the local economy and service availability in many settlements, forcing a highly vulnerable population to travel longer distances to access basic services. Volnovakha raion* is located 50 km south of Donetsk city, and 60 km north of Mariupol. It is known for a fatal incident in 2015, in which 12 civilians were killed and 18 were injured, when a rocket exploded close to a passenger bus.1 The REACH Area-Based Assessment (ABA); South Donetsk Basic Service Overview of July 20172 identified that there was increased pressure on service provision as a result of the conflict.2 This Capacity and Vulnerability Assessment (CVA) expands on the South Donetsk ABA, further analysing the challenges faced by service providers in delivery of basic services and the barriers experienced by households when accessing these services. The ABA study found that military and mine presence were commonly reported protection risks, alongside shelling, which also reportedly caused damage to service infrastructure. In addition, facilities faced challenges regarding insufficient supplies and equipment, budget constraints and limited qualified staff.

Using a network approach3 , this study maps the basic service delivery capacities at a facility level and the access to such services at the household (HH) level in order to identify barriers in service capacity and vulnerabilities relating to household access. The basic services assessed in this CVA are: education, healthcare, social, and administrative services, food markets, non-food item (NFI) markets, construction markets, financial services and postal services. A joint analysis is conducted using service capacities and HH accessibility to services to identify resulting vulnerabilities, using strata disaggregated by rural and urban areas and their distance to the contact line, within 5 Km (5 Km) and beyond 5 Km of the contact line (>5 Km). This CVA also compares perceptions of change in service provision and access between 2013 and 2018.