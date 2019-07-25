25 Jul 2019

Ukraine: Capacity & Vulnerability Assessment - Toretsk Municipality, Government Controlled Area, (November - December 2018)

from REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Dec 2018
Introduction

Armed conflict between the forces of the Government of Ukraine (GoU) and opposition groups in the territory of Donbas will enter its sixth year in 2019. The conflict is concentrated around the contact line separating the government controlled area (GCA) from non-government controlled area (NGCA) of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The Municipality of Toretsk, officially known as the Toretsk City Council, is located along the contact line in the GCA of the Donetsk oblast.
In 2014, the main city of the area, Toretsk, experienced significant armed conflict resulting in the destruction of the city council building as well as serious damage to infrastructure and civil housing. At the time of this assessment (Nov-Dec 2018), some settlements continued to be exposed to regular shelling, creating ongoing security concerns for the local population.

Before the conflict, in order to access basic services, people often travelled using convenient rail connections to large hubs such as Horlivka and Donetsk, now both in the NGCA. By 2018, Toretsk had become one of the biggest cities located in proximity to the contact line, consequently the pressure on service providers in this area increased significantly.

This Capacity and Vulnerability Assessment (CVA) monitors and analyses the challenges identified during the Area-Based Assessment (ABA) of July 2017. The key issues identified by the ABA of Toretsk were distance, cost of transport and security risks while accessing services. Using a network approach, this study also maps the basic service delivery capacities at the facility level and access to services at the household (HH) level in order to identify barriers to service delivery and vulnerabilities relating to household access.

The basic services assessed in this CVA are: education, healthcare, social, and administrative services, and food markets, non-food item (NFI) markets, construction markets, banks, ATMs, post offices, and pharmacies. Data is disaggregated by rural and urban areas as well as whether a facility or household is within 5km of the contact line (5km) or beyond 5km of the contact line (>5km).

The study further compares perceptions of the change in service provision and access from 2013 to 2018. The findings will be used to inform humanitarian and development aid providers in their support of basic service delivery.

