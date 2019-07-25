Ukraine: Capacity & Vulnerability Assessment - Stanytsia Luhanska Raion, Government Controlled Area, (October-November 2018)

Introduction

The protracted crisis in the Donbas region of Ukraine is well into its fifth year. The contact line continues to separate the Government Controlled Areas (GCA) and Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA) of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. This separation isolates much of the population in GCA from important services and livelihood providers in urban centers in NGCA.

Several characteristics make Stanytsia Luhanska raion unique. First, Stanytsia Luhanska city hosts the only authorized official Entry and Exit Checkpoint (EECP) for the entire Luhansk oblast, used by the population to cross between GCA and NGCA.1 Second, Stanytsia Luhanska crossing point is unique among the five official EECPs in that it only allows pedestrians to cross.2 Crossing Stanytsia Luhanska EECP poses significant protection risks for populations as they can face extreme weather conditions, mine and shelling risks,3 in addition to the poor condition of the wooden footbridge over the river.1 Several civilians have died while crossing the bridge during the winter of 2018-2019.

Thirdly, Stanytsia Luhanska is the only raion in the GCA situated along the contact line that shares a border with the Russian Federation.

Lastly, Stanytsia Luhanska raion is mostly rural, with small urban settlements within 5km of the contact line.

Combined, these characteristics put the population at risk and affect the provision of basic services within the raion, increasing the vulnerabilities of its residents.

The Capacity and Vulnerability Assessment (CVA) for Stanytsia Luhanska raion draws on previous REACH research.

It aims to improve understanding of the basic services the raion has, how the population access these services and how it affects vulnerabilities from both service providers and Households’ (HHs) perspectives. The gaps in, and challenges for, service provision are identified by mapping the basic service delivery capacities at a facility level, and examines HH level vulnerabilities and their access to essential services. The assessment compares perceptions of change in service provision and access from 2013 to 2018. Basic services include: education, healthcare, social, employment, financial and administrative services. The data is disaggregated into strata: settlement type (rural and urban); and distance from the contact line: within 5km (5km) or beyond 5km of the contact line (>5km). In Stanytsia Luhanska there are no urban settlements beyond 5km.