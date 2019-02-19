Ukraine: Capacity & Vulnerability Assessment - Marinka Raion, Government Controlled Area, July-August 2018

Introduction

Armed conflict between the forces of the Government of Ukraine (GoU) and opposition groups in the territory of Donbas is entering its fifth year. The conflict is concentrated around the contact line separating the government controlled areas (GCA) from non-government controlled areas (NGCA) of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Marinka raion is located west of Donetsk city in direct proximity to the contact line (Map 1). Frequent armed clashes in the area have impacted protection concerns for the resident population due to shelling and mine/ERW contamination. Marinka city has a strategic role due to its position along the main access road for civilian traffic into Donetsk. The city was sieged on 3 June 2015 in a clash known as the Battle of Marinka, which caused significant infrastructural damage. At the time of this assessment in July and August 2018, shelling was ongoing in both the city and raion.

This Capacity and Vulnerability Assessment (CVA) for Marinka raion draws on previous REACH research including the 2016 Area-based Assessment (ABA) and the 2017 West-Donetsk ABA. The study analyses the challenges faced by service providers in delivering basic services and the barriers experienced by households when accessing these services. Findings indicate that incidents of shelling, mine contamination, and ongoing military presence have created protection risks and damaged service-provision infrastructure. In addition, facilities face challenges regarding insufficient supplies and equipment, budget constraints and a limited pool of qualified staff. Using a network approach, this study maps the basic service delivery capacities at the facility level and access to services at the household level in order to identify barriers to service delivery and vulnerabilities relating to household access.

The basic services assessed in this CVA are: education, healthcare, social, administrative services, food markets, non-food item (NFI) markets, construction markets, banks, ATMs, post offices and pharmacies. Data is disaggregated by rural and urban areas as well as whether a facility or household is within 5km of the contact line (5km) or beyond 5km of the contact line (>5km). The study further compares perceptions of the change in service provision and access from 2013 to 2018. The findings will be used to inform humanitarian and development aid providers in their support of basic service delivery.