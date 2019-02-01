Ukraine: Capacity & Vulnerability Assessment - Bakhmut Raion, Government Controlled Area, July-August 2018

Introduction

Fighting between the Government of Ukraine’s (GoU) forces and armed opposition groups in the territory of Donbas is entering its fifth year, and is concentrated around the contact line separating the government controlled areas (GCA) from non-government controlled areas (NGCA) of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The contact line has isolated much of the population from important basic services in the NGCA. The ongoing fighting has disrupted the local economy and service availability in many settlements, forcing a highly vulnerable population to travel longer distances to service provision centers that still experience shelling along with other security risks. As a result, the pressure on service provision in GCA has increased, worsened by lack of personnel and increased workload.

Bakhmut, formerly known as Artemivsk, is located 30 kilometers from the contact line.

It is a city of around 80,000 people and renowned for its industries (salt mining and sparkling wine). The conflict has significantly affected the industry, foreign trade and tourism of the region. The raion hosts communities of IDPs as well as having numerous returnees within 5km areas.

This Capacity and Vulnerability Assessment (CVA) draws on previous REACH research such as the 2017 Bakhmut Basic Service Unit Overview. This study follows and extends the previous assessment, further studying challenges faced by service providers in delivering basic services and access challenges for households as a result of the conflict. The incidence of shelling, as well as the military and mine presence, creates protection risks and causes significant damages to critical infrastructure. In addition, facilities face challenges regarding insufficient supplies and equipment, budget constraints and limited qualified staff. Using a network approach, this study maps the basic service delivery capacities at a facility level and the access to such services at the household level in order to identify barriers in service capacity and vulnerabilities relating to household access. The basic services assessed in this CVA are: education, healthcare, social and administrative services. Service capacities and household access are compared to identify resulting vulnerabilities, using strata disaggregated by rural and urban areas and their distance to the contact line, within 5km (5km) and beyond 5km of the contact line (>5km). The study compares perceptions of change in service provision and access from 2013 to 2018. The findings will be used to inform humanitarian and development aid providers in their support of basic service delivery.