Ukraine: Capacity & Vulnerability Assessment - Avdiivka, Government Controlled Area (November 2018)

Introduction

Armed conflict between the forces of the Government of Ukraine and opposition groups in the territory of Donbas will enter its sixth year in 2019. The conflict is concentrated around the contact line separating the government controlled area (GCA) from non-government controlled area (NGCA) of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Pre-conflict, Avdiivka, along with Makiivka and Yasynuvata, was part of the periphery of Donetsk city, the primary center for service provision in the region. Avdiivka, located within 13 km north of Donetsk city, used to be highly connected to areas now within the NGCA. Power lines that supply electricity are repeatedly damaged due to shelling, leaving Avdiivka and two important infrastructure facilities, namely the filtration plant and a coke plant, without water, electricity and heat during severe winter weather conditions.2 By the time of this assessment, the contact line was in the immediate vicinity of Avdiivka, which continued to be directly exposed to hostilities, particularly its residential area on the southern edge.

The Capacity and Vulnerability Assessment (CVA) for Avdiivka was preceded by two REACH studies that included Avdiivka in their strata: the Area-based Assessment: Avdiivka Basic Service Unit Overview (ABA of Avdiivka BSU)3 and the Capacity and Vulnerability Assessment in Yasynuvata raion.4. As of July 2017, the ABA of Avdiivka BSU identified main constraints in service access and provision in eight settlements across Yasynuvata raion and the city of Avdiivka.3 The key findings indicated a limited range of financial services and markets, a high level of shelling damage, a high cost of services and lack of qualified personnel as the main challenges. The January 2018 CVA in Yasynuvata raion complemented and expanded those findings, highlighting low employment rates and a rising workload for service providers across the raion.

Given Avdiivka's strategic importance as a regionally significant city, this study aimed to identify barriers to service delivery and vulnerabilities relating to household (HH) access to services in Avdiivka. The study made use of a network approach to map the basic service delivery capacities at the facility level, as well as access to services at the HH level. The basic services assessed in this CVA are education, healthcare, social and administrative services, food markets, nonfood item (NFI) markets, construction markets, banks, ATMs and post offices. The study also compares perceptions of the change in service provision and access from 2013 to 2018. The findings will be used to inform humanitarian and development aid providers in their support of basic service delivery.