Ukraine: Assisting Displaced and Conflict-affected Older People in Ukraine - June 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

BACKGROUND

Ukraine has one of the ‘oldest’ humanitarian crisis: 30% of all people in need of humanitarian assistance are over 60.1 They constitute over 50% of registered IDPs and 41% of the population living in isolated settlements2 in government-controlled areas (GCA) along the contact line separating the GCA and non-government controlled areas (NGCA). Over 60% of those crossing the contact line daily between NGCA and GCA are older people.3 Older people often face overlapping vulnerabilities such as chronic diseases, disability and dire financial constraints, with a high proportion of older women amongst the conflict-affected population.

In eastern Ukraine, older people may belong to several groups with specific needs: isolated single older women and men who are frail or have disabilities; isolated older couples or couples where one or both partners have disabilities; isolated older women and men living with young dependents or living in families unable to support their older relatives, and older people living in institutional settings such as long term care homes.

Many older people with disabilities do not have an official disability certificate, depriving them of government disability support. In 2018, a needs’ assessment showed that out of the 4,595 older people surveyed, almost 800 were bedridden or immobile, of whom only 136 held a disability certificate.4 Older people, particularly when they have a disability, are often overlooked during consultations in the planning and delivery of humanitarian assistance. 5 Their needs therefore tend to remain unidentified and neglected and their capacity to be active participants in recovery and response is often ignored by humanitarian actors.This note highlights the key protection concerns and needs of conflict-affected older women and men and older people with disabilities, as well as opportunities for humanitarian, development and government actors to enhance their protection.