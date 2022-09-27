Ukraine Arrival and Transit Monitoring (September 2022)

Context & Methodology

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, an estimated 6,975,000 persons remain internally displaced in Ukraine, and an additional 6,013,000 are estimated to have been displaced and returned to their place of habitual residence, as of 30 August 2022. In eastern Ukraine, an increase in hostilities and security concerns prompted a mandatory evacuation order for civilians within the Donetsk region on 30 July 2022, further impacting displacement. To inform the humanitarian response on the ongoing displacement in Ukraine, REACH conducted Round 3 of the Arrival and Transit Monitoring household survey between 25 July and 5 August 2022. REACH enumerators interviewed households (HHs) arriving and transiting through 9 IDP transit hubs across Ukraine: Lviv, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Pavlohrad. Interviews were conducted at transit centres, collective sites, administrative and humanitarian centres. In total, 2,797 household interviews were completed. REACH's survey does not capture all arrivals and transits at each transit hub, but rather a purposive sample of IDPs. Therefore, findings should be considered as indicative and whenever possible, data has been triangulated with secondary data sources. Lastly, page 12 presents an analysis on changes in IDP movements comparing REACH's Arrival and Transit Monitoring data collected in Rounds 1, 2, and 3 of the assessment, covering the period May-August 2022.

Key Findings