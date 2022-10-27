Ukraine Arrival and Transit Monitoring (October 2022)

Context & Methodology

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, an estimated 6,243,000 persons remain internally displaced in Ukraine, and an additional 6,036,000 are estimated to have been displaced and returned to their place of habitual residence, as of 4 October 2022. On 27 August 2022, plans of future evacuation orders in eastern and southern Ukraine were announced amidst increasing security concerns and winter months approaching, thereby further impacting displacement. To inform the humanitarian response on the ongoing displacement in Ukraine, REACH conducted Round 4 of the Arrival and Transit Monitoring household survey between 29 August and 9 September 2022. REACH enumerators interviewed households (HHs) arriving and transiting through 9 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) transit hubs across Ukraine: Lviv, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Pavlohrad. Interviews were conducted at transit centres, collective sites, administrative and humanitarian centres. In total, 2,807 household interviews were completed. Due to the purposive sample, findings are not generalisable with a known level of precision and should be considered indicative only.