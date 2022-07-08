Ukraine Arrival and Transit Monitoring Lviv, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Kropyvnytskyi, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, July 2022

Context & Methodology

Since 24 February 2022, an estimated 6,275,000 people are internally displaced within Ukraine, and an estimated 5,547,000 people have returned to the place of habitual residence after leaving due to hostilities, as of 23 June 2022 (IOM).1 This includes internally displaced persons (IDPs) and those returning into Ukraine from abroad.

To understand displacement trends, as well as displacement drivers and intentions,

REACH conducted a pilot Arrival and Transit Monitoring household survey between 20 May and 3 June 2022. REACH enumerators interviewed heads of households (HH) arriving and transiting through 6 key IDP transit hubs across Ukraine: Lviv, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Kropyvnytskyi, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. Interviews were conducted at transit centres, collective sites, administrative and humanitarian centres.

In total, 2,077 household interviews were conducted between 20 May and 3 June 2022.

REACH's quantitative survey does not capture all arrivals and transits at each transit hub, but rather a purposive sample of IDPs. Findings do not provide a total estimate of arrivals and transits. Therefore, findings should be considered as indicative of population movement trends and of displacement drivers and intentions.