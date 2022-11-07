Ukraine and neighbouring countries Crisis Response Plan 2022

IOM VISION

IOM’s overarching priorities include the dignity, safety and protection of vulnerable conflict affected populations, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, trapped populations, host communities and third country nationals (TCN), and the provision of quality services across a comprehensive set of sectors. Implementation of a multi-sector humanitarian response, supporting Government partners and local authorities to respond to the crisis in Ukraine and the neighbouring countries of Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania amongst others.