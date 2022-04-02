Ukraine and impacted countries - Operation update n° 1, Emergency appeal n° MGR65002

SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the emergency

3.6M+ people have fled from Ukraine

6.4M+ estimated IDPs – half are children

2,500+ civilian casualties

60+ attacks on health care verified

450+ schools damaged or destroyed

Hundreds of thousands are trapped in cities due to ongoing hostilities, many lacking water and electricity

Summary of response

To date, over 1 million people are estimated to have been assisted by Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies in impacted countries. National Societies have been responding from the start thanks to their permanent presence on the ground. National Societies personnel, Rapid Response Teams and volunteers have been deployed in all countries, and assessments are being carried out while essential services are being provided to the displaced populations. In the first month of the operation, National Societies are coordinating closely with authorities leveraging their auxiliary role, supporting strained systems and providing critical assistance to people on the move. Preparedness action has started before the crisis and response activities are ongoing since the first day, providing integrated, life-saving assistance to people on the move. National Societies provide essential relied assistance including food, household and hygiene items, Restoring Family Links (RFL) services, and coordinate shelter and accommodation needs. Community Engagement and Accountability strategies are being developed including the establishment of Call Centres. National Societies are being capacitated and are ready to start the distribution of multipurpose cash support to the most vulnerable people in multiple countries simultaneously. Protection, Gender, and Inclusion (PGI) capacities are increased and are coordinated, in line with the Fundamental Principles for the adherence to confidentiality, security guidelines, child protection, and obligations to protect the humanitarian space and our communities.

IFRC, through the Emergency Appeal, aims at a preliminary basis to support the National Societies of Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, Romania, Belarus, and Russia with 100 million CHF in responding to the emergency and support the early recovery of 2 million people affected with the provision of Health & Care, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Shelter and Housing and Settlements, Multi-purpose Cash (Cash and Voucher Assistance – CVA), Livelihoods, Protection, Gender and Inclusion, Community Engagement and Accountability, and Migration and Displacement. These areas will be supported and enhanced by the following enabling approaches: Coordination and partnerships, IFRC Secretariat Services, and National Society Strengthening. Since the beginning of the emergency, the IFRC has been engaged in preparedness activities, contingency and scenario planning with National Societies before the crisis, which enabled it to mobilize with speed and at scale across eight countries directly impacted by this crisis, as well as in a growing number of secondary impacted countries in Europe and beyond.

Given that the affected families are moving within countries to receive assistance from family and friends, assessments are challenging as they are constantly being updated. Solid and constant coordination within the Movement is being held to ensure linkages between all response activities (including bilateral activities and activities funded domestically) and assist in leveraging the capacities of all members of the Federation in the countries, avoiding overlapping of actions. This has manifested in the deployment of rapid response personnel from the pool of member National Societies and IFRC experts on an unprecedented scale, reaching 100 people deployed in less than a month (see infographic under Secretariat Services below). Country-level operational teams have been set up in Ukraine and all impacted countries around Ukraine to support National Societies’ efforts in assisting people with shelter, basic aid items and health services, psychosocial support, and preparing for cash programming. Network coordination efforts have started on day one to consolidate and share timely information, support National Societies in developing response strategies, and strengthen their technical capacities. IFRC teams have achieved a rapid scale-up of cash and voucher programming frameworks in multiple countries simultaneously.

IFRC has deployed Movement Coordination support, and it is coordinating with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Partner National Societies of the Red Cross and Crescent Movement in this multi-country crisis. A Federation Movement-wide approach is being implemented, and data collection systems are being established to reflect on the joint efforts.

The current situation in Ukraine is governed by the four 1949 Geneva Conventions, its First Additional Protocol from 1977 and customary international humanitarian law. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is assigned a broad range of humanitarian functions and responsibilities under the four Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocol I for the purpose of protecting and assisting people affected by the conflict, including bilateral and confidential dialogue with the Parties to the armed conflict and other relevant authorities. For clarity of roles and responsibilities amongst the International Red Cross Red Crescent Movement (the Movement2) components, coordination mechanisms at country, regional and global levels have been activated to ensure a collective impact of the Movement.

In addition to Movement coordination between IFRC, ICRC and National Societies, we also recognise the importance of framing our response within the broader humanitarian context. IFRC is engaged in external coordination mechanisms including the Interagency Standing Committee (IASC), Humanitarian Country Teams, the NGO Forum and its Working Group on Ukraine crisis. IFRC also has teams in Brussels engaging in EU-level discussions and for the first time has a staff embedded in the EU Civil Protection Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) for information exchange and coordination, and in New York engaging with UN Security Council and UN General Assembly actors and mechanisms.