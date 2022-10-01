Ukraine and impacted countries - Emergency appeal n° MGR65002, Operation Update Report n° 4 (6-month update)

The IFRC Emergency Appeal, which seeks CHF 550 million as part of the Federation-wide ask, has received as of the publication of this report, CHF 304 million in confirmed hard-pledge funding. Further funding contributions are needed to enable the Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies in the region, with the support of the IFRC, to continue to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to people affected by the ongoing crisis. As part of a global, Federation-wide response to the crisis, which includes response activities by 38 National Societies in 30 countries, a total of CHF 1,350 million has been raised by the IFRC network in 42 countries (with a total expected income of CHF 1.484 billion). A Revision of the Appeal will be concluded in Q4 2022.

SUMMARY

This report summarizes six months of developments in the impact that the conflict exerted on millions of lives, and the response of the IFRC network to provide humanitarian assistance to people affected by this crisis. Following the immediate response triggered across the network to react to the needs generated by mass displacement and the immediate impact of the conflict, operations in all impacted countries continue to scale up, while adapting to the changing context and scenarios – such as the evolving energy crisis, inflation and incoming winter period - as well as gearing up for sustained, targeted and impactful long-term programs.

The IFRC Network’s response continues to expand geographically, as well as in and programmatic scope, with the overall focus of the network primarily revolving around: providing scalable and adaptable cash assistance; health programming with special emphasis on mental health and psychosocial support; assistance to cover needs in shelter with current focus on winterization preparedness; addressing humanitarian concerns in protection and education.

While continuing to respond with and increased impact, the operation has been fostering innovative approaches, especially in the field of multi-purpose cash distributions. With support from the IFRC, digitalized, data and usercentered, quickly scalable solutions were piloted in multiple countries, leading to exponential growth in our capacities to reach people in need. Building digital solutions also enhanced our abilities to continuously monitor, respond and be accountable towards feedback from the communities we serve.

Scaling up humanitarian operations and preparing for sustained programming is paired with strengthening the capacities of responding National Societies in their human resources and management capacities, logistics, digitalization and information management, as well as strengthening local branches embedded in communities. To ensure a harmonized approach focusing on needs and maximizing impact, the IFRC Secretariat coordinated the mobilization of an unprecedented scale of personnel from across the globe, guided operations and strategies, and established mechanisms and fora for coordinating support from its Membership across all levels. A Federation-wide approach ensures that all responding – and supporting – National Societies are represented and integrated.