Ukraine and impacted countries - Emergency appeal n° MGR65002, Operation Update Report n° 3

SITUATION ANALYSIS

1. Description of the emergency

Around 8 million1 people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since the beginning of the armed international conflict on 24 February 2022. Most of those fleeing Ukraine have entered the immediate neighbouring countries, primarily Poland, Russia, and Romania (see the map below for estimated figures). Beyond the immediate neighbouring countries, Germany, Czech Republic, France, Greece and Spain have indicated the highest number of refugees’ registrations for international protection.2

The number of people moving into neighbouring countries continues to be much lower than at the start of the conflict. At the same time, more than 2.5 million Ukrainians have entered back to Ukraine since 28 February 2022. However, this figure reflects cross-border movements and does not indicate permanent returns.3 IFRC is closely monitoring the flow of people to anticipate needs and situations, which changes daily.

A further 7.13 million are estimated to be internally displaced within Ukraine, more than half of whom originally resided in the eastern regions of the country.4 This reality indicates that the geographical needs within the country are fluid as the context evolves and as populations seek refuge in other parts of the country.

Critical infrastructure has been affected, damaged, or destroyed, including approx. 1,9005 educational facilities and nearly 3006 health facilities. Many pharmacies are closed, and stocks of medicines are low, leaving people without access to health care and life-saving medicines. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without access to basics, such as water, food, and electricity.

Access to medical supplies, food, water, utilities, and other vital goods and services deteriorates, which pushes people to seek refuge to meet their basic needs. For those who have left Ukraine, people without social and family networks are increasingly struggling to find or cover the cost of accommodation. Host families face increased pressure to offer support in the immediate and longer-term. After two years of responding to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, health systems in neighbouring countries are also struggling to meet increasing demands. Given the nature of this crisis, people affected will face long-term mental health needs that those existing resources may not be able to support.