Ukraine: 6-Month Update Highlights Red Cross Response Efforts

It has been over six months since the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and the human costs continue to mount. People have left everything behind to escape with their lives, thousands of civilians have been killed and injured, and many are in urgent need of protection. Schools, health-care facilities, homes and other infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed.

The American Red Cross and global Red Cross Red Crescent network have worked around the clock to deliver aid and address the needs of people affected by this devastating crisis. The American Red Cross response to the conflict is highlighted in a new 6-month update.

“We will continue to assist with immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resilience or other critical humanitarian services as needs arise, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries,” said Koby Langley, senior vice president, service to the armed forces and international services for the American Red Cross.

“With such vast needs and no end in sight, the Red Cross network is prepared for a long-term response to help affected families recover,” Langley said.

The Global Red Cross Response

As the conflict continues, the global Red Cross Red Crescent network is committed to providing long-term support to individuals and families suffering from the traumatic effects of ongoing violence. Teams have provided essential humanitarian aid items; health care services, including mental health services; emergency cash and voucher assistance; and water and sanitation services; as well as assistance with voluntary evacuations from conflict-ravaged communities.

The Role of the American Red Cross

Bringing much-needed aid to people affected by this destructive conflict is a team effort, and the American Red Cross is working in close collaboration with partners in the global Red Cross Red Crescent network and other organizations to get help where it is needed most.

The American Red Cross has already contributed over $53 million to Ukraine crisis relief efforts. This includes $40.3 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support some of the most urgent needs of affected residents and displaced families, including food, shelter, critical care items and first aid. The American Red Cross has also contributed $2 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to support lifesaving assistance within Ukraine, $1.9 million to the Romanian Red Cross to support shelter for refugees and $8.8 million to the Danish Red Cross to help provide food and non-perishable food items, first aid kits, blankets and hygiene kits to people displaced within Ukraine.

Additionally, the American Red Cross has contributed $6 million to feeding partner World Central Kitchen to provide meals for those in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

Experts on the Ground

The American Red Cross deployed 26 international crisis responders to Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania to support the international Red Cross operation helping families who fled their homes. These highly trained crisis responders — who are lending skills such as information management, cash assistance programming, GIS systems, communications and crisis leadership — are assisting on-the-ground relief efforts alongside local teams, including the Polish Red Cross, Moldovan Red Cross and Romanian Red Cross.

The American Red Cross provides expert technical advice and leadership for cash assistance programs within the global Red Cross network. With our Red Cross and Red Crescent partners, we have led in the delivery of more than $900 million of cash assistance globally to people in need over the past two years. This experience continues to help people affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

Finally, the American Red Cross has sent 50 trained staff to Europe to support emergency communication needs of U.S. military members during this crisis so they can stay in touch with loved ones back home. In line with our long history of work supporting military families, Red Cross SAF volunteers are also distributing comfort kits containing hygiene items and other necessities to service members as well as U.S. State Department staff.

Looking Forward

As the conflict continues and families navigate their next steps, the Red Cross will be there to meet the needs of those who need it most. To learn more about the global Red Cross and Red Crescent humanitarian network, and how we are working together to help people facing the devastating impacts of this crisis, please visit redcross.org/Ukraine.

