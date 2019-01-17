17 Jan 2019

Ukraine: 3W Operational Presence - as of 30 November 2018

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
The humanitarian situation in Ukraine remains critical and international humanitarian actors, including the United Nations system, national and international NGOs and other international organizations, are engaged in the humanitarian relief response. In December 2014 the cluster system was activated and currently six clusters are actively engaged in life-saving activities throughout the country. This 3W (WHO is doing WHAT WHERE) captures the presence of partners operating on the ground in each oblast. While humanitarian partners continue their efforts to stay and deliver, humanitarian access remains severely constrained. Despite constructive dialogue, heavy requirements are still in place for humanitarian actors to deliver aid close to the 'contact line', including in government-controlled areas and in non-government controlled areas. The 3W is only a reflection of the operational presence and it is not an indication of whether gaps are being addressed. Needs and gaps analysis is being carried out at cluster level.
The activities of the Logistics Cluster in Ukraine have been handed over to a Logistics Sector Working Group, co-led by OCHA and UNHCR as of January 2018.

