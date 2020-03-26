Ukraine 2020: Humanitarian Response Plan for the COVID-19 Pandemic (March 2020)

About

The following Humanitarian Response Plan for the COVID-19 pandemic seeks to set out activities that will be undertaken by humanitarian actors in Ukraine over the course of 2020 to respond to the public health impact of the epidemic – as well as the indirect, socio-economic impact on people’s well-being, which will span across many areas.

Given the extensive public exposure of the COVID-19 threat, the response will cover the whole of Ukraine, while providing a distinct focus on Donetska and Luhanksa oblasts that have been ravaged by an armed conflict for the last six consecutive years. The planned COVID-19 response in the two conflict-affected oblasts will be treated as an annex to the current Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine.

ESTIMATED POPULATION 42M

PEOPLE IMPACTED REQUIREMENTS (US$) 21M*

HEALTHREQUIREMENTS(US$) $165M

SOCIO-ECONOMIC $84M

REQUIREMENTS (US$) $81M