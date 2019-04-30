Ukraine - 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) End-of-Year Report, January-December 2018 - Apr 2019

OVERVIEW

Overview of key developments in 2018

During 2018 a number of key developments impacted humanitarian operations. First, there was a shift in approach – from a security to a military-oriented one. Th e law on ‘Reintegration of Sovereignty’ (February 2018) came into force and the Joint Forces Operation (April 2018), was introduced, replacing the former Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) in eastern Ukraine.

Th is shift created some uncertainty among the humanitarian community, but analysis of operational modalities has not revealed major negative implications of this new legal framework on the humanitarian operations, although the humanitarian community continues to monitor the situation as various related by-laws are still under development (particularly the so-called ‘Anti-Terroristic Operation’ (ATO) related provisions anticipated in 2019). Second, there was an improvement of humanitarian access, for UN agencies to operate in NGCA which triggered a Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) allocation of $5.9 million to enable a rapid scale-up of humanitarian response to meet urgent, unmet needs; however, the extent and quality of access for the humanitarian community remains far from adequate in light of the critical needs in NGCA.

Thirdly, increased tensions in the Sea of Azov (November 2018) were followed by a 30-day imposition of martial law in 10 oblasts, including Donetska and Luhanska. Th is led to several restrictions, including freedom of movement for both civilians and humanitarians in areas close to the ‘contact line’. Th e martial law expired on 26 December, however the security situation continued to remain volatile. Lastly, and on a positive note, the Government of Ukraine adopted several new legal frameworks that laid the foundation for increased support to the conflict-affected people. Th e major laws were on ‘legal status of missing persons’ (August 2018), the Action Plan of the earlier-adopted “Strategy for the Integration of Internally Displaced Persons” (November 2018), and the first mine action law (December 2018).

The armed conflict remained active Th e first quarter of 2018 saw a relatively low number of security incidents, compared with the same period in 2017, partially due to the then in-effect traditional ceasefire agreement covering the holiday seasons. However, insecurity sharply picked up from midApril and peaked in May, with nearly 1,300 incidents recorded in one single month. Th e armed conflict became more volatile from July onwards, with the number of security incidents exceeding that of the same period in 2017.

Five ceasefire recommitments came into effect in 2018. Despite their short-lived enforcement, they nevertheless contributed to an almost halving of civilian casualties in 2018, with a total of 279 casualties (55 deaths and 224 injuries) recorded by OHCHR, compared with 604 in 2017. Th e decrease of civilian casualties was also observed, following each round of the ceasefire recommitments. However, shelling and small arms and light weapons (SALW) fi re remained the main cause of civilian casualties, followed by landmine and explosive remnants of war (ERW), at 56 and 41 per cent, respectively.

Th ere was also a noticeable correlation between the number of security incidents and the number of civilian casualties in the respective months – the higher security incidents, the higher civilian casualties. Th is revealed that the lower-than-2017 monthly average security incidents in 2018 did not necessarily mean a less insecure environment for millions of people living in the conflict zone.