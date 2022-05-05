Ukraine: 150th aid transport - medication for hospitals

Cologne/Lviv. On Wednesday, 4 May, Malteser International and Malteser Ukraine send its 150th relief transport for the people in Ukraine and neighbouring countries. 44 pallets medical supplies donated by the global healthcare group Fresenius and medicines will be transported from Germany to Lviv in Ukraine. The transport is supported by the organisation "action medeor". The Order of Malta in Ukraine will distribute the aid delivery to hospitals that are currently in great need of medical material.

"In Kharkiv, hospitals are currently lacking everything, such as medicines for chronically ill people, but also supplies like syringes and cannulas. Health facilities, especially in the east of the country, are completely overloaded and all support is urgently needed," says Pavlo Titko, Head of Malteser Ukraine.

"In Ukraine we urgently need medicines, camp beds and food. We are very fortunate that our colleagues in Lviv are still working in spite of the war and are able to bring the aid supplies from their location to the areas that are sometimes difficult to reach. At the moment, Malteser Ukraine is supplying around 50 towns and communities in Ukraine," says Oliver Hochedez, Head of Malteser International’s Emergency Response Department.

Oliver Hochedez, Head of the Emergency Relief Department of Malteser International

and Pavlo Titko, Head of Malteser Ukraine (German speaking) are available for interviews and sound bites.

Operator: +49 (0)221 98227 181, katharina.kiecol(at)malteser-international.org