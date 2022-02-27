UK must support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and welcome asylum seekers

Christian Aid, the international development charity, has called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and urged the UK Government to support humanitarian efforts and welcome vulnerable people fleeing the conflict. The charity’s interim chief executive Patrick Watt said:

"It is a dark and worrying time for the people of Ukraine and for everyone who believes in peace.

"Ukraine is witnessing a terrible humanitarian tragedy. After an eight-year war, thousands of lives have been lost and hundreds of thousands have been displaced. All-out war is putting many more at risk.

"Our message is simple: immediately agree a ceasefire and unequivocally commit to protect civilians and key services. All parties must abide by international humanitarian law.

"The UK Government must also stand ready to support humanitarian efforts, including welcoming vulnerable people fleeing the conflict."

