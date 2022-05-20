UK medical aid donations to Ukraine to reach 11 million items

Latest aid deliveries will double number of medical items donated by the UK.

20 May 2022

Supplies including antibiotics, painkillers, dressings, and specialist medicines will help those injured by Russian attacks.

Specialist brain and spinal injury equipment will treat severely injured, with further deliveries of ambulances in the coming weeks.

Medical aid donations from the UK to Ukraine will reach more than 11 million items in the coming days, helping save tens of thousands of lives.

A fourth tranche of aid left from across the UK during the last week, carrying:

4.2 million doses of medicines – including painkillers and antibiotics that are critical for treating infections caused by battlefield trauma and limited hygiene facilities

1.5 million items of other supplies – including PPE and respirators

The 5.78 million items in the latest deliveries more than double the 5.29 million items donated in the first three tranches, taking the total to 11.07 million.

Nearly 16 million people are reported to be in need of humanitarian assistance within Ukraine, with access to care badly needed for those in cities worst hit by Russian attacks like Mariupol and Irpin.

The latest supplies are being sent in direct response to a request from the Government of Ukraine. They will provide treatment for people injured in the brutal and intentional Russian attacks on civilians across Ukraine, as well as help the government prepare for potential future threats.

The UK Government will continue to work closely with Ukrainian Government officials to tailor our support and target supplies to reach those most in need. This will include further donations of both new and NHS ambulances in the coming weeks to bolster frontline life-saving efforts in Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:

"The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends. As the medical emergency inflicted by Russia escalates, we have responded with life-saving medical supplies where they are needed most.

As one of the largest humanitarian donors, Britain will continue to help care for those bravely resisting Putin’s vile aggression until Ukraine succeeds."

Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid, said:

"Russia’s unprovoked and illegal attacks on Ukraine have created a medical emergency, with Putin targeting healthcare facilities like maternity units, hospitals, and ambulances.

The UK’s support for our friends in Ukraine is unwavering, giving medicines and equipment they desperately need, which has saved tens of thousands of lives.

Thank you to the NHS in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland for stepping up and donating vital medical supplies."

From the outset of the crisis the UK has helped Ukraine deal with its intensifying medical emergency. Earlier tranches of aid included items such as medical equipment, drugs for surgery, wound care packs and bandages.

The UK is also donating specialist equipment to treat spinal cord and brain injuries and help provide rehabilitation. This is donated from the UK Emergency Medical Team, which is on standby to deliver medical aid in global emergencies. It will help boost the capacity of a national rehabilitation centre in Ukraine, freeing up bed space in hospitals to accommodate other critical cases.

The additional shipments of medical aid have been drawn from donations from across the UK, including NHS England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with NHS Wales contributing more than 1 million items to the latest tranche of aid.

Health and Social Services Minister, Eluned Morgan for the Welsh Government said:

"Wales stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and we will continue to offer any practical support and humanitarian assistance that we can.

In addition to the funding we have given to the Disaster Emergency Committee and medical supplies we previously sent to Ukraine, this latest tranche of medical supplies includes a further 49 pallets from Wales of respirators, gloves and dressings to directly help the medical response and life-saving efforts in Ukraine."

This latest donation comes as part of a wider package of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including £220 million to provide medical supplies and basic necessities on the ground, and a rapid donation of food supplies to save lives and protect vulnerable people. This includes support through the UN, the Red Cross and NGOs, including Disasters Emergency Committee and UK-Med.

Some of the significant items sent to Ukraine so far include: over 3,000 adult resuscitators around 255,000 wound care packs over 550,000 sterile needles over 50,000 packs of bandages around 1,800 pieces of equipment for ventilators over 75,000 cannulas around 6.8 million doses of medicine – including antibiotics and painkillers around 1.1 million packs of gloves 28,000 FFP3 masks 13 newly procured and donated NHS ambulances to replace those damaged in the conflict



