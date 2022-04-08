UK government's humanitarian response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: facts and figures

Ukraine is the fastest-growing refugee crisis since the Second World War. Over 4 million refugees have arrived in European countries since the conflict started [footnote 1].

In response to the continuing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the UK government is providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

1. Scale of humanitarian need

The United Nations (UN) estimate that 12 million people need humanitarian support within Ukraine, with around 25% of the population having been forced to flee their homes.

Food, medicine and basic hygiene items are becoming scarce in the worst-hit areas. Ensuring humanitarian aid gets in and people can get out of these areas is a major challenge.

2. UK government humanitarian objectives

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, working with other UK government departments, aims to:

provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine and to people seeking refuge in the region. This includes protection and life-saving assistance, with a focus on women and children

work with our allies to ensure that the international humanitarian system delivers a well-coordinated and well-funded response

press for respect for International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and call for unimpeded humanitarian access to ensure humanitarian aid gets to those who need it most and enable people to leave the worst affected areas safely

3. What the UK government is doing

The UK government quickly committed large-scale humanitarian funding, sent experts to the region, and delivered life-saving supplies from London to Kyiv, including medical and food aid.

The UK is providing £220 million of humanitarian assistance. This £220 million pledge includes over £74 million to UN and Red Cross Agencies and £25 million in matched funding to the Disasters Emergency Committee Appeal – our largest ever aid match contribution.

The UK has over 350 staff working on the response to the crisis in the region, including humanitarian experts. In the UK, over 70 staff are working on our humanitarian response.

4. UK relief work inside Ukraine

The UK government has:

delivered 13 aircraft loads and 5 trucks of medical equipment: over 5 million items. This includes wound care packs to treat over 220,000 Ukrainian patients, and over 380,000 packs of medicine – around 2.8 million doses - including antibiotics and pain relief

pledged up to 20 NHS ambulances to the Government of Ukraine

brought 21 children with cancer to the UK for treatment with their families

delivered 17 trucks of food and water to the Government of Ukraine

pledged over 500 portable generators to support access to power for essential services including hospitals and shelters delivered UK supplies, including inflatable structures and heaters for 6 reception centres in and around Lviv to the International Organisation for Migration, to provide people who have been forced to flee their homes with basic services and information

supported the international humanitarian system, through the UN, the Red Cross and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), providing aid for the most vulnerable and hard to reach

5. UK relief work in the region around Ukraine

Our humanitarian field teams in the region provide logistical support and advice and coordinate with governments and the UN in neighbouring countries.

We have provided £25 million to the UN Refugee Agency as they support host governments in neighbouring countries to receive and care for refugees. UK support will reach over 140,000 refugees in the region, providing protection, shelter and cash for the most vulnerable groups and for people with specific needs.

In partnership with Australia, we have delivered blankets, kitchen sets, solar lanterns, and hygiene kits to the UN Refugee Agency for use in Ukraine and Moldova.

We have delivered 9,468 blankets and hygiene kits to the Government of Moldova, to support refugees.

6. Other UK government support for Ukraine

Find out more about UK visa support for Ukrainian nationals travelling to the UK and the government’s guidance on moving to the UK if you’re from Ukraine.

Find out about other ways that the UK is supporting Ukraine, including how you can help, on the UK Stands with Ukraine webpage.

