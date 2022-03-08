UAE sends 30 tonne emergency medical and relief aid to Ukraine

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2022 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates today sent an aircraft carrying 30 metric tonnes of emergency health aid and medical supplies, as part of its emergency relief efforts to assist the needy civilians in Ukraine.

This came in response to the international humanitarian appeal to support displaced Ukrainians and refugees in neighbouring countries. There are more than 1.2 million refugees so far.

The aircraft landed in Lublin, Poland, and the medical and relief aid were handed over to the Ukrainian authorities in Poland to be transported to Ukraine.

Salem A. Al-Kaabi, the UAE‘s Ambassador to Ukraine, said, "Sending an aircraft with medical supplies and relief aid is part of the UAE’s steadfast commitment to essential humanitarian needs in conflicts involving civilians, especially women and children, and to provide whatever assistance we can in what is a deteriorating humanitarian situation."

He also emphasised the UAE’s commitment to adopting a humanitarian approach that supports the provision of emergency response and relief to people in need, which is a central tenet of the UAE leadership’s commitment to stand by all peoples of the world to overcome any humanitarian emergency. These values are a demonstration and extension of the approach laid down by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, that is based on giving, tolerance and serving the whole of humanity without distinction or discrimination.

Al-Kaabi also remarked that the UAE has announced a contribution of AED18.36 million (US$5 million) in response to the UN’s emergency appeal and the Regional Response Plan for Ukrainian refugees, as a reflection of the UAE’s commitment to the Principles of Humanitarian Solidarity in conflicts.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Binsal AbdulKader