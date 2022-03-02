UAE announces $5 million in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2022 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has announced US$5 million in humanitarian assistance to benefit civilians impacted by the situation in Ukraine. The contribution is made to the United Nations’ Humanitarian Flash Appeal and the Regional Refugee Response Plan for Ukraine and is a reflection of the UAE’s emphasis on humanitarian solidarity in conflict settings.

The UAE has underscored the importance of focusing on the deteriorating humanitarian situation for civilians, including by ensuring their protection, as well as preventing the unimpeded access for humanitarian agencies and actors and safe passage for those seeking to leave the country without discrimination or obstacles as stated during the UN Security Council’s meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on 28 February.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres officially launched the appeal to fund the UN’s humanitarian operations in Ukraine on 1 March 2022. According to UN reports, this assistance is critical in supporting the thousands of people suffering due to disruptions in essential services.

