Tzu Chi partners with Airlink, ADRA, Project HOPE, and World Hope International to provide medical supplies to Ukraine and Moldova

Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is partnering with Airlink, Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), Project HOPE, and World Hope International to resource war-torn Ukrainian communities and Moldovan communities hosting refugees with medicines, medical supplies, and other items necessary to treat conflict-related trauma and provide health care related to chronic illnesses, primary care, maternal and newborn health, mental health, and infectious diseases, at a value of three million US dollars.

The main goal of the project is to save and improve the lives of Ukrainians by:

Delivering critically needed medicines, medical equipment and supplies, and other items necessary to provide trauma care and primary medical care to Ukrainians.

Strengthening overburdened and under resourced health systems in Ukraine and Moldova.

Removing transportation and logistics barriers to increase the amount of aid available to support internally displaced people in Ukraine and refugees in Moldova.

Through coordination with civil society, local municipalities, and donors, the consortium will ensure that the highest priority aid is delivered to support Ukraine and Moldova’s health systems, which are under significant strain. The project will assist those who are at risk without political, religious, gender, or other discrimination.

Priority will be given to assisting and strengthening the capacities of the most vulnerable groups—typically women, children, the elderly, minorities, the disabled, and the impoverished.

At the MOU signing ceremony on June 2, Airlink President and CEO Steven J. Smith explained, “Responding meaningfully to human suffering on this scale requires a coordinated effort from multiple sectors, public, private, and philanthropic, utilizing the skills, expertise, and resources of each to bring aid and hope to the people of Ukraine. I’m absolutely delighted that Airlink, along with partners ADRA, Project HOPE, World Hope International, and the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation will work together in this important consortium to address these humanitarian needs.”

Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation CEO Mr. Po-Wen Yen added, “In recognizing that this crisis requires collaborative efforts to ensure that all needs are met with compassion, gratitude, respect, and love, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is excited to partner with Airlink, ADRA, Project HOPE, and World Hope International to provide to provide necessities and medical items to displaced Ukrainians.”

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Charity Foundation is a global non-profit humanitarian organization founded in 1966 by a Buddhist nun named Dharma Master Cheng Yen in Taiwan. Its missions of medicine, charity, education, and humanistic culture have brought relief to 127 countries and counting. The heart of Tzu Chi is embedded in its name: in Chinese, “tzu” means compassion and “chi,” relief, to relieve the suffering of those in need while creating a better world for all through compassion, love and hope. For more information, visit tzuchi.us.

Airlink is a global humanitarian nonprofit organization delivering critical aid to communities in crisis by providing airlift and logistical solutions to nonprofit partners, changing the way the humanitarian community responds to disasters around the world. Its network includes more than 130 aid organizations and 50 commercial and charter airlines. For more information, visit airlinkflight.org.

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency is the international humanitarian arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church serving in 118 countries. Its work empowers communities and changes lives around the globe by providing sustainable community development and disaster relief. ADRA’s purpose is to serve humanity so all may live as God intended. For more information, visit adra.org.

With the mission to place power in the hands of local health workers to save lives around the world, Project HOPE is a global health and humanitarian organization operating in more than 25 countries. Founded in 1958, we work side-by-side with local health systems to improve health and support community resilience. We work at the epicenter of today’s greatest health challenges, including infectious and chronic diseases; disasters and health crises; maternal, neonatal and child health; pandemic preparedness and response; mental health for health workers; and the policies that impact how health care is delivered. For more information, visit projecthope.org.

World Hope International addresses poverty and injustice through market-based and community-led programming in over 20 countries worldwide through its core focus areas of global health, protection, clean water and energy, and social ventures. The organization strengthens public health systems alongside doctors, clinicians, and physical therapists so communities gain access to affordable healthcare and prevention services and provides clean water, sanitation, and hygiene services to healthcare facilities. For more information, visit worldhope.org.

For additional information and media inquiries, please write to Tiffany Tu, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, tiffany.tu@tzuchi.us or Emily Sperling, esperling@airlinkflight.org.