Trócaire calls for increased diplomatic efforts to halt war in Ukraine and prevent another devastating global humanitarian crisis

Trócaire, has expressed its grave concern at the unfolding events in Ukraine, warning of a devastating new humanitarian crisis if there is war.

Trócaire, has expressed its grave concern at the unfolding events in Ukraine, warning of a devastating new humanitarian crisis if there is war.

Trócaire CEO, Caoimhe de Barra, said “there needs to be increased diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tension and prevent yet another humanitarian disaster which could affect millions of innocent people.”

Ms. de Barra said: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine at this challenging time, and as a humanitarian organisation we urge all parties involved to work towards a peaceful resolution to this crisis.”

“The principles of international law must be upheld to protect millions of civilians, and avoid the loss of life and massive displacement from homes. Failure to do so will have disastrous consequences and would constitute another humanitarian disaster in our world.” she said.

Ms. de Barra said millions of people in countries in which Trócaire works are already dealing with multiple crisis due to conflict, climate change and covid-19.

In Trócaire’s target countries of Somalia, Ethiopia, DRC, South Sudan and Sudan (South Kordofan), an estimated 50.4 million people are currently suffering acute food insecurity.

In Gedo in southern Somalia, where Trócaire runs the health services, 4.1 million people need immediate food assistance, and 44% of children under the age of five are likely to be acutely malnourished.

In Ethiopia more than 12 million people need food assistance due to severe drought and the conflict in Tigray. Meanwhile in DRC, the level of violence across Ituri Province, where Trócaire works, has been very severe in recent months, forcing people to flee their homes in search of safety. 27 million people across the country are currently acutely food insecure.

Ms. de Barra said: “The last thing the world needs is a man-made humanitarian crisis. The solidarity of the international community must be with civilians in Ukraine, and diplomatic efforts must prevail over the coming days to stave off a disaster.”