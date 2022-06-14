Toward a common future: voices from both sides of the contact line

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The SCORE 2019 findings demonstrate that residents of both the GCAs and NGCAs have many needs in common, in particular with regard to service provision and human security. This is largely due to the fact that respondents on both sides of the contact line have historically belonged to the same polity. Fatigued by the protracted conflict, a large share of the respondents on both sides of the contact line support the unconditional political reintegration of the NGCAs. However, many are also open to a compromise solution, such as special status, although different respondents have different views as to the purpose of special status.