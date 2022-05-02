Today during the air raid the office of Ukrainian Red Cross in Dobropillia (Donetska Oblast) was destroyed [EN/UK]

After three air strikes, 6 residential buildings were damaged, office of Ukrainian Red Cross was in one of them. Hundreds of citizens applied there every day, and volunteers and employees provided them with humanitarian aid and the necessary information. At the time of the airstrike, there were no volunteers and employees Ukrainian Red Cross inside, so there are no casualties among the volunteers and employees.

Since February 24, 2022, is the 8th building of Ukrainian Red Cross, which has been damaged or even completely destroyed by war! Attacks on employees and institutions of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are a gross violation of international humanitarian law and are classified as a WAR CRIME!