TİKA Renovated War-Torn High School in Ukraine

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) repaired the interior walls and renovated the gates of the war-torn Service Building of Gostomel High School No 1 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The Gostomel High School No 1 in Gostomel, Kyiv, where a ground war and missile strikes took place when Russia started its invasion attempt in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 was captured by the Russian army and used as a command centre, breaking all doors inside the building.

Carrying out a project to reactivate the service building of the high school which provides elementary, secondary, and high school level education and has around 1.800 students, TİKA changed 34 broken doors inside the service building and repaired the interior walls.

Ambassador of Türkiye to Ukraine, Yağmur Ahmet Güldere, Head of the Gostomel District Council, Sergiy Borısyuk, Head of the Education Department of the Gostomel District Council, TİKA’s Coordinator in Ukraine, Cüneyt Esmer, Headmaster of Gostomel High School No 1, Volodımır Zahlupanıy, teachers, and students attended the opening ceremony of the renovated building