Through the eyes of a girl: Children’s lives impacted by the crisis in Ukraine

Plan International is working with local and national organisations, the UN and governments to respond to the needs of refugee children.

Child protection, mental health and psychosocial support, cash and voucher assistance, education and advocacy are our priorities.

As a global humanitarian organisation working for children’s rights and equality for girls, we have considerable experience of the impact of conflict on children in all their diversity.

Our priority is to come alongside organisations in Poland, Romania and Moldova as they respond to this large-scale refugee crisis, bringing our significant technical expertise in age- and gender-specific humanitarian responses.

In this booklet, you can learn more about Plan International’s response to the Ukraine crisis in March 2022.