Three Dead, Hundreds Evacuated After Flooding In Western Ukraine

Rainstorms in western Ukraine have killed three people and forced hundreds of others to evacuate their homes.

The flooding has affected Ukraine's western regions of Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattya, and Lviv.

The three deaths occurred in the Verkhovyna district of the Ivano-Frankivsk region, an area that has been cut off by flooded roads.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov have visited the disaster zone -- an area where one emergency service report said about 5,000 houses in 187 villages remained flooded early on June 24.

While many residents stayed behind to guard their property, Avakov said about 800 people had been evacuated since the rains began on June 22.

Footage from regional authorities and on social media showed raging mountain rivers, a partially submerged village, and fields and roads that are covered by water.

An Interior Ministry statement called it the most powerful flooding in many years. It said four helicopters, one airplane, and 150 soldiers have been deployed in the disaster zone.