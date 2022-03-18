The third humanitarian train of People in Need has reached the east of Ukraine

The cargo of the third humanitarian train was unloaded this morning in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Humanitarian aid distribution is being provided by People in Need together with its partner organization R2P on the ground. Humanitarian aid from the train will continue to the cities of Svatohirsk, Kharkiv and other places in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, some of it will stay to help people directly in Dnipro. The train has transported non-perishable food, hygiene items, and baby diapers

In eastern Ukraine, we are focusing on food distribution, which is running out in many places. We are also providing people with water, which has stopped flowing in parts of Ukraine. In the western part of the country, we have provided canisters so that people can use water from wells. We are continuing to equip collective centres with mattresses, blankets and sleeping bags, and we are preparing a system of financial support for the most vulnerable who have been forced to flee the war.

What did we transport by train to the east of Ukraine?

212 pallets of non-perishable food (pasta, cereals, nuts, ) instant food and toiletries and baby food and nappies,

104 pallets of coffee and caffeinated drinks and

42 pallets of milk, 21 pallets of toilet paper

6 boxes of sleeping bags,

10 pallets of disinfectant wipes,

15 pallets of thermal clothing,

2 pallets of duvets and pillows

AN UP-TO-DATE OVERVIEW OF PIN'S ACTIVITIES (17TH MARCH)

WEST OF UKRAINE

People in Need's trucks regurarly arrive in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with much-needed humanitarian aid. We also intensify psychological assistance in the region and create refugee centres in smaller towns. Two trains from the Czech Republic with humanitarian aid have already arrived in Kiev. We are planning direct financial assistance to particularly vulnerable families.

EAST OF UKRAINE

We distribute water, food parcels and hygiene items in eastern Ukraine. We are ready to help with the evacuation of some towns. We have also sent three trains to Dnipropetrovsk and more will follow. Two of our trucks will head to the city of Sumy.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Social workers assist refugees in almost all regions, we are part of the organizational structures and we participate in the creation of systemic solutions for the integration of incoming Ukrainians. We have established a telephone hotline in Ukrainian language. We financially support helping organizations.

BORDER STATES

In Moldova, we have reinforced our existing office and are helping to set up and equip accommodation facilities for Ukrainian refugees in cooperation with local organisations. In Romania, we also financially support local organisations. In Slovakia, in cooperation with Človek v ohrození, we are helping at border crossings I inside the country and with aid coordination in the Ukrainian Transcarpathian region.