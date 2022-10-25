Thematic Report: War in Ukraine: Maintaining Lifesaving HIV and TB Services

The challenge

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in late February 2022, more than 14 million people have been internally displaced or forced to flee to neighboring countries as refugees.

These displaced people often lack access to health care, HIV and tuberculosis (TB) prevention and diagnosis services have been disrupted, and many people with HIV and TB have been forced to interrupt their treatment.

Even before the conflict, Ukraine had a high HIV and TB disease burden. Since the invasion began, more than 150 health facilities have been damaged or destroyed, including three TB hospitals, leaving health care workers and patients displaced, injured or killed. Our work with partners in Ukraine and neighboring countries has focused on prevention, testing and treatment for HIV and TB – this has now been challenged by the dangerous environment caused by the conflict