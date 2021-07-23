Thematic Consultation Meetings with IDPs, their Vulnerable Host Communities, and Key Stakeholders in Ukraine on IDPs Integration Criteria and Indicators [EN/UK]

Executive Summary

Access to housing remains one of the key problems for IDPs in Ukraine and, at the same time,

one of the most challenging criteria for operationalisation. Consultation meetings with state and non-state stakeholders, IDPs and representatives of their host communities have confirmed that the current national, regional or local housing programmes cannot provide long-term housing for all IDPs who lost it due to displacement.

Furthermore,consultations with IDPs and host communities indi-cated that IDPs’ needs in housing are subjective and depend on many factors. These needs correspond to age, socio-economic conditions, and housing situa-tion before and after the displacement of IDP house-hold. Two main indicators (objective and subjective)

were proposed to measure the access to housing based on the consultation meetings. The objective indicator aims to assess the share of IDP households by housing tenure types. The subjective indicator seeks to define the share of IDP households that do not perceive their situation with housing as secure for the next twelve months.

Access to regular income is linked to the housing situation, as the rent is a significant part of the un-expected expenditure that IDPs incur due to the loss of private housing. The MRTOT suggested the criterion ‘Existence of a regular income of a work-ing-age person. However, it is recommended that this criterion should be reformulated into ‘Existence of a regular income of household members which covers basic needs of household members’. Most IDP households consist of more than one member; therefore, there is a need to collect information on the income of all household members. It is essential for understanding the household’s financial situa-tion. It is noteworthy that IDPs were quite reluctant to disclose information on their income during the pilot of the questionnaire due to the sensitivity and complexity of the questions on income. Therefore, only a subjective indicator, such as ‘the share of IDPs’ households which lack money for food or have money available for food only’, is suggested.

Among possible recommendations for data collec-tion, the key informants suggested introducing the IDP module to the Household Living Conditions Survey of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. It would enable the monitoring system to collect in-formation based on more than fifty questions on

IDPs’ income and expenditures and, subsequently, compare the IDPs’ situation with that of the general population. If this recommendation lends itself to implementation, the above-mentioned subjective indicator has to be replaced by the objective ones for income and expenditures measurement.