Technical brief: Key Principles and Recommendations for Inclusive Cash and Voucher Assistance in Ukraine

Introduction

This technical brief is intended to provide general guidance for humanitarian agencies operating in Ukraine on how to implement Disability Inclusive Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA). It aims to ensure that disability is mainstreamed within the CVA intervention and in line with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD),

International Humanitarian Law and the Humanitarian Principles.

The IASC Guidelines on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action (2019) define four ‘must do’ actions that are required for persons with disabilities to be included successfully in all phases of humanitarian action. They apply to every stakeholder in every sector and all contexts:

Promote meaningful participation

Remove barriers

Empower persons with disabilities

Disaggregate data for monitoring inclusion

While always respecting these four key actions, the following eight areas of focus are proposed in order to achieve disability inclusive CVA. We offer specific recommendations for each such area.

Strategic Considerations

Ensure that CVA reaches all persons with disabilities, including all who were not able to evacuate Link humanitarian CVA efforts to social protection schemes Support persons with disabilities in institutions

Programmatic Considerations