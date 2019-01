Highlights

In 2018, Tdh Ukraine reached 8,492 children from Donetsk and Luhansk regions. 1,049 parents and children received cash grant assistance during July - December 2018.

Tdh equipped 113 schools with sport and IT equipment, furniture, stationery, games, books in order to make them more child-friendly.

In December, Tdh launched the first FabLab (Fabrication laboratory) in Ukraine (Luhansk region).