Taiwan Red Cross (TRC) support the relevant substantive actions of the Russian Ukrainian humanitarian crisis

Until today, 31 March, Taiwan Red Cross (TRC) has been supporting the relevant substantive actions of the Russian Ukrainian humanitarian crisis. The relevant substantive actions include sleeping bags, blankets, baby and adult diapers, feminine hygiene products, raincoats, ration biscuits and other items, a total of 1,700 boxes of relief materials, which are assisted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and delivered to European countries that assist in sheltering refugees.

TRC has been in liaison with the Red Cross societies of the relevant countries in Eastern Europe, donating to aid rescue and shelter work.

To follow up the humanitarian relief work of the International Red Cross Movement and response to the appeal of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), donations will be used for ICRC, IFRC and National Red Cross societies (Ns) to assist Ukraine Basic survival, emergency medical care, safe reception and reconstruction of homes for civilians and overseas refugees.

Donate to help those affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

Bank Name: HUA NAN COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD. HO PING BRANCH

Account No.: 121-20-0702388

Account Name: The Red Cross Society of the Republic of China

Donation note: Ukraine

Please click here if you wish to donate by Credit Card