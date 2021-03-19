TİKA Supports the Education Infrastructure of Ukraine

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) supported the Ivushka Kindergarten, located in Kherson, Ukraine.

TİKA supported the restoration of the Ivushka Kindergarten, which is located in the village of Novooleksiyivka in Henichesk Raion in Kherson, Ukraine, and has Crimean Tatar students as well. The project also includes the construction of a playground.

In their speeches at the opening ceremony of the school, which has 134 students, including Crimean Tatar children, Oleksandr Tulupov, President of the Henichesk United Community (OTG), and Naile Dubskih, Principal of the Kindergarten, thanked Turkey and TİKA for the project implemented for children, who are the future of the country.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Cüneyt Esmer, TİKA’s Ukraine Program Coordinator, emphasized the importance of preschool education and said that he was happy to contribute to providing a friendly environment for Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar children, who study together.

The project contributed to improving the quality of education in the kindergarten, creating an environment that meets health standards for students and teachers, supporting the physical and psychological development of students, and increasing the functionality of the school.