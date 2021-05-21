TİKA Provides Healthcare Support to Ukraine

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided equipment aid to the Irpin Sanatorium and Rehabilitation Medical Center at the Irpin Hospital.

Operating under the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the clinic is the only medical center in Ukraine for the neurorehabilitation of the injured military staff.

TİKA procured medical equipment for the clinic, including folding beds and cubicle curtains for ergotherapy and psychological rehabilitation, as well as continuous passive motion devices for knee joints.

In his speech during the procurement of the equipment, TİKA’s Ukraine Program Coordinator Cüneyt Esmer expressed his satisfaction for being involved in this project and stated his hope that cooperation would continue between these institutions in the future.

Vadım Sviridenko, the Presidential Commissioner for Rehabilitation of the Participants of Military Action, expressed his gratitude towards TİKA and underlined that they had carried out an important project in the shortest time.

Colonel Dr. Andriy Kih, the Director of the Irpin Sanatorium and Rehabilitation Medical Center, talked about the important role of the procured equipment in the rehabilitation of the soldiers and thanked TİKA for their support on behalf of the Ukrainian people.