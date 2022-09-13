Sweden donates COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine

The Swedish Government has today decided to donate more than 500 000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine.

Sweden’s donation is in response to a request from Ukraine last week for half a million doses. Ukraine will thus be one of the first countries in the world outside the EU to receive the new, updated vaccine.

Increased access to vaccines around the world saves lives, reduces the risk of mutations and is needed to end the pandemic. Sweden is one of the countries in the world, in terms of population, that has contributed most to global vaccine availability.

