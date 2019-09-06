Sustaining progress achieved is key to improving security and alleviating civilian hardship says OSCE SMM Chief Monitor in Permanent Council address

VIENNA, 6 September 2019 – A recommitment to the unlimited ceasefire that started on 21 July is a major contributing factor towards the improvement of the security situation in eastern Ukraine, SMM Chief Monitor Yaşar Halit Çevik said yesterday in his address to the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

Sustaining the progress achieved remains crucial for the improvement of the security situation and alleviating hardship faced by civilians. There continues to be a need for improving the freedom of movement and therefore having more and safer entry-exit checkpoints is essential. There is no room for complacency and ceasefire violations are a reminder of the complex security environment in which the Mission operates.

“The decrease in violence, nonetheless, is an important opportunity. Building upon this positive trend could pave the way for achieving an irreversible ceasefire,” said Çevik.

The Chief Monitor reported on the positive developments in the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska, pointing out that the main effort on the dismantling of fortifications is moving forward. He welcomed the work of de-miners and engineers to render the area safe for civilians and prepare the repair of the broken section of the bridge, which is crossed by an average of 10,000 people on a daily basis.

The recommitment to an unlimited ceasefire resulted in a significant decrease in civilian casualties and has created safer conditions for the repair and maintenance of critical infrastructure before the onset of winter. Technology remains a key support to monitor the developments on the ground, but Çevik remarked that this added value is dependent on co-operation from all sides.

The Chief Monitor remarked that while maintaining the momentum at Stanytsia Luhanska, impetus should be given to renewed efforts in disengagement at Zolote and Petrivske. The SMM stands ready to monitor, verify and report these renewed efforts for remedial action.

