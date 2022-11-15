Survey to determine the state of preparedness for the winter season of PwD and OP [EN/UK]

Context:

The winter season is approaching fast, while older people (OP) and people with disabilities (PwD) have already been living in the harsh environment of a full-scale war for eight months, with their basic needs and human rights at risk of being neglected and violated for eight years of ongoing war.

The recent brutal attacks on the critical infrastructure facilities such as power plants and power substations in eight regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, show the alarming prediction that this winter is going to be challenging for the affected areas, especially for the vulnerable people residing there. As the winter temperature is predicted to plummet as low as – 20 degrees Celsius in parts of the country and remain for several months, with the severe impact felt by millions living in sub-standard conditions or without sufficient personal insulation or access to heating.

Amid the lack of recent information on the specific needs of OP and PwD, ADTWG with the technical expertise and support of the National Assembly of People with Disabilities of Ukraine (NAPD) and HelpAge International advocated for the idea to amplify the voice of OP and PwD themselves as the experts on their own needs. This will also serve to strengthen their rights and safeguard their dignity as humanitarian agencies develop and implement their plans for the approaching winter.

Objective of the Assessment: